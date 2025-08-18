Westfield produced an impressive performance to win 1-0 at Leatherhead in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
The visitors started brightly, with a ball from Finn Evans going across the face of goal to Tom Dryer, whose low shot was well stopped by Leatherhead keeper Sonny Wheeler.
The Field continued to play well for the opening 15 minutes, fashioning numerous chances, but they were unable to find the opening goal.
The hosts began to take a grip on the game, and became the more dominant side as the half came towards a close.
The second half saw the game come alive. The Tanners almost drew first blood when substitute Jacob Breckon almost made an instant impact, but his effort on goal was denied by outstretched Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
The only goal finally arrived shortly before the hour mark. Evans did well to dispossess Ross Stepney, before looping the ball over the head of Wheeler, to give the visitors a well-deserved lead.
The Tanners pushed for an equaliser, but Westfield defended superbly to maintain their lead.
The Field almost made it 2-0 when Evans burst down the left-hand channel before putting a ball across the face of goal which was inches away from meeting the outstretched boot of Lui Edwards, but Edwards just couldn’t connect.
