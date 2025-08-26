Westfield slipped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Raynes Park Vale in the Isthmian League South Central Division, despite a spirited late fightback from 3-0 down.
The home side took the lead in the 23rd minute through Trevan Robinson, and Chadd Yassin-Sheriff then struck on 42 minutes to double Raynes Park Vale’s advantage and give the home side a commanding 2-0 lead at the half-time interval.
David Omilabu scored in the 54th minute to put Raynes Park Vale 3-0 up, and it looked like it could potentially be a long and difficult afternoon for the Yellas.
However, Westfield fought back admirably late on and pulled a goal back through Isaac Brown on 84 minutes to make it 3-1.
Devonte Swack then scored for the Yellas in the 85th minute to make it 3-2 and set up a grandstand finale, but the hosts held on for the win.
