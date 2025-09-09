The Royal Society for Blind Children has expanded its specialist education provision with the launch of a new VI Centre of Excellence in Surrey.
Housed at North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) in Epsom, the Centre of Excellence will follow RSBC’s celebrated hybrid further education model, blending mainstream and specialist education to support the needs of blind and partially sighted students aged 16 to 25.
RSBC works in partnership with mainstream education providers such as Nescot to help students gain academic qualifications, while receiving tailored support from RSBC specialists. RSBC delivers a bespoke curriculum tailored to each blind or partially sighted student.
The college tutors share lesson materials in advance so that specialist RSBC staff can adapt them into the format students need, from Braille to large print, coloured text, raised diagrams and other accessible versions.
Alongside their main studies, students also receive specialist lessons in Braille, assistive technology, and orientation and mobility. With the support of a dedicated learning support assistant, these sessions help them build the practical skills, confidence and independence they need for adult life.
The students study at their chosen local college or sixth form for part of the week and attend the centre for the rest of the week.
RSBC is the only specialist post-16 education provider for vision impaired young people in London and the South East. The new Centre of Excellence is RSBC’s first external hub, with more planned.
Until now, learners have had to travel from across London and the South East to attend RSBC Dorton College’s hub in Orpington, Bromley. The new site will allow more students to access this model without the barrier of long journeys.
The hybrid teaching model has proven to be a resounding success, delivering outstanding results. While around half of RSBC students have had at least one previous unsuccessful placement elsewhere, almost all (98 per cent) go on to achieve strong educational outcomes at Dorton.
Josie Grainger-Francova, RSBC’s director of education and executive principal, said: “Young people with vision impairment are so often excluded from the full education experience. Combining RSBC’s specialist expertise with Nescot’s broad curriculum and inclusive environment, we’re creating a blueprint for high-quality, person-centred provision.
“I am incredibly grateful to the SEND commissioners in Surrey for all their support in getting the VI Centre of Excellence off the ground.”
Eamonn Gilbert, SEND assistant director commissioning at Surrey County Council, added: “The new Centre of Excellence marks a significant step forward in how we support learners with visual impairments in Surrey. It provides the specialist support they need alongside access to a wide range of courses at Nescot.”
Lee Roake, RSBC education student at Nescot, added: “It’s so much more convenient for me to travel to Nescot – previously, I had to commute four hours a day to college. It’s a really inclusive space and I’m supported to be as independent as possible.
“It’s nice to meet people who are similar to me, too, as I was the only person with vision impairment at my school. For me, it’s the best of both worlds.”
