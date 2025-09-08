Surrey County Council has set the record straight about whether residents can hang flags from lampposts.
In a statement shared with councillors and online, the authority said: “We recognise the importance of the Union flag and flag of St George as symbols of national pride, and we proudly fly the Union flag from our council headquarters in Reigate.”
But the county council reminded people that anything fixed to a lamppost or painted on roads needs official permission first.
Without it, the council warns, flags and other attachments can pose safety risks for drivers and pedestrians. Unauthorised flags or paint markings will be removed during routine inspections.
Waverley Borough Council leader and Godalming county councillor Paul Follows, who shared the council’s advice online, said residents should also be mindful about putting flags on property they don’t own.
“Please don’t be surprised if it’s taken down or reported by the owner,” he said.
He added that removing graffiti or markings from public spaces costs money that ultimately comes out of taxpayers’ pockets. “You can of course always fly a flag from your own property if you want to,” he said.
Anyone keen to display a flag on public land is encouraged to apply for permission first. Details of how to do so are available on the Surrey County Council website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.