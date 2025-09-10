New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Khan Karahi & Catering at 202 Walton Roadwokingsurrey; rated on August 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Sports 7 (Planet Soccer) at St Hugh Of Lincoln Catholic Primary Schoolfive Oaks Closest Johnswokingsurrey; rated on August 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Porcini Pizza at 4 Claremont Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on August 5
• Rated 1: Sobe Burger at 2 - 3 Parvis Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on August 5