On Monday, September 15 the nation will commemorate the 85th Anniversary of Battle of Britain Day, when the generation that became known as “the Few” fought and won against incredible odds in the skies over southern Britain.
During the height of the battle in the summer of 1940, the then Chair of the RAF Benevolent Fund, The Viscount Wakefield, wrote to a national newspaper highlighting that:
“The wonderful achievements of the Royal Air Force in these critical weeks have naturally led to various suggestions being made as to the best way in which the heroism and sacrifices of our airmen can be assessed or our debt to them in any way liquidated….in the near future, there must be heavy calls on the RAF Benevolent Fund. I am confident that as a tribute to their ceaseless fight for the cause of freedom, many will wish to support their cause.”
Eighty-five years on, the RAF Benevolent Fund continues to stand alongside the Royal Air Force.
Air Commodore Simon Harper, director operations, RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “The fund answers thousands of calls for help – supporting individuals and families in financial hardship, veterans facing loneliness and isolation, carers in need of respite, and those struggling with mental health.
“As we commemorate and remember the courage and sacrifice of all those who played such a vital role in the Battle of Britain, we recognise that the Royal Air Force of today continues to protect the skies above the UK.
“The RAF Benevolent Fund, like it did in 1940, stands with the RAF ready to provide meaningful, lasting, and tailored support to those who serve, those who have served, and their families.
“The demand for our support never ends. If you know anyone who could benefit from the life-changing services we provide, you can find more details at rafbf.org, or call on 0300 102 1919.”
