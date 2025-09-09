Westfield survived a second-half scare as they clung on to beat Margate 4-2 at Woking Park in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
It appeared that Westfield would stroll to victory after going into the break three goals up.
Manolis Gogonas opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a wonderful solo effort running from his own half and powering through the visiting defence.
Further goals from Kiye Martin and Aderi Dede put Westfield in control at half-time, before Margate produced a stirring second-half comeback with goals from Kieron Agbebi and Kane Haysman.
The Field held on to their lead, and when Devonte Webster Swack poked home a fourth in stoppage time they had booked their place in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
