Mayford Hall held their club finals weekend.
In the Men's Championship, Bill Hames beat Andrew Boarer. In the Ladies’ Championship, Daniela Cousins beat Angela Boarer.
Sheila Challinor beat Pauline Newton in the Handicap. In the Novices’ Cup, Steve Blake beat Kenah Cryer.
In the Reg Lee Trophy, Adam Boarer beat Andrew Boarer. In the Monica Dumbleton, Andrew Boarer beat Daniela Cousins.
Andrew Boarer beat Angela Boarer in the Sara Farm. In the Wye Cup, Andrew Boarer beat Angela Boarer. In the George Eyles, Adam Boarer beat Bill Wormald.
In the Oggy Cup, Andrew Boarer beat Marilyn Hills. Andrew Boarer and Bill Wormald beat Pauline Newton and Sue Marshallsay in the Pairs’ Trophy.
