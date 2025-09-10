Guildford City slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
City’s first real effort of the game came in the 11th minute when Sonny Cooper took the ball round his man and laid the ball off to Deven Reid-Solanki in the box, but a superb defensive interception saw the ball cleared away.
Redhill won a free kick in a dangerous position in the 24th minute. However, the free kick was overhit and the ball was cleared for a corner. City dealt with the corner and quickly broke from deep, although the attack broke down.
Guildford weren’t making the most of their possession, and they were made to pay in the 37th minute when Redhill opened the scoring. It came from a well-worked corner falling to Arlie Talboys in space, where he fired into the net to put the visitors into the lead.
Both teams were evenly matched at the start of the second half, until Redhill doubled their advantage when a well-worked move saw Timmy Obisanya slot the ball into an open goal on 67 minutes.
City tried to work the ball down the wings but never really managed to cause a serious threat to the visitors.
Redhill caught City on the counter-attack throughout the second half, with Guildford keeper Marvin Wood making some excellent saves to prevent a third.
Guildford pulled a goal back when they won a penalty in the tenth minute of added time. Darnell Jon-Peter stepped up and slotted his penalty into the corner, with Redhill keeper James Dillon guessing the right way but not managing to get a hand on the ball.
The final whistle was blown soon afterwards, and City’s first home league game of the season had ended in defeat.
By Charlie Matthews
