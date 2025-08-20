Guildford City drew 2-2 at Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Having been two goals down in the second half Guildford were satisfied to depart Westfield Lane with a well-deserved point.
The hosts opened the scoring on nine minutes. A low cross into the box was met by Eric Kerage, who fired home at the second attempt.
City were under pressure and minutes later Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb was put through, but his attempted lob cleared the crossbar. Ben Jordan then headed against the crossbar for the Baggies.
Guildford had chances. An excellent run from Manny Acheampong gave Sam Harper a shooting chance, but his extra touch saw his effort blocked.
A period of pressure saw City win two quick-fire attacking free kicks, the second of which from Harper was saved by Baggies keeper Harry White.
On 39 minutes City came close with their best move of the half. Harper and Maddox Holloway gave Jake Brown a shooting chance, and his effort forced a good save by White.
A City tactical change couldn’t prevent the Baggies going two goals up within a minute of the restart.
It appeared the danger had been averted but City switched off defensively and Luis Hamblin scored from an angle.
But from this point Guildford started to dominate and two minutes later Brown headed home a high ball into the box.
City looked more secure at the back, and loose balls in the middle of the park were being won.
On 63 minutes the visitors deservedly equalised. Kai Zini went forward powerfully and offloaded to Darnell Jon-Peter on the right. The mercurial Jon-Peter crossed low and Brown turned the ball in from 12 yards.
On 87 minutes City could have won the game. Deven Reid-Solanki’s low cross was met by Acheampong, but White saved superbly with his legs.
By Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.