Guildford City won 2-1 at Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
It wasn’t long before City had their first chance on goal. Darnell Jon-Peter’s long throw bounced high in the box on the firm surface and Jake Brown’s subsequent header was cleared off the line for a corner. From the resulting set piece there was a prolonged scramble in the box which was eventually cleared.
On 20 minutes Guildford took the lead. Brown played the ball forward to Sam Harper who cut past a defender and slotted the ball past Will Wyatt in the home goal.
Jon-Peter later provided Harper with another shooting chance, but his effort was blocked at full stretch.
On 38 minutes Thatcham were awarded a free kick. City keeper Marvin Wood could only parry the ball and Oliver Denner drove the loose ball home to equalise.
Three minutes later City regained their lead. Jon-Peter half-volleyed a cross into the box where Brown headed home.
Both sides introduced substitutes for the second half. The hosts replaced Wyatt with 16-year-old Hectes Wieczoek, and Freddie Robins entered the fray for City.
City upped their game by several notches. Jon-Peter’s shot was acrobatically saved, and seconds later Harper fired in a low cross to the near post where Brown’s effort was brilliantly saved low down by Wieczoek.
On 55 minutes Brown won the ball in midfield and Manny Acheampong set off into space. He delicately played in Harper whose fierce effort was brilliantly saved by Wieczoek.
With 15 minutes remaining Harper saw an effort saved, and Acheampong’s follow up hit the post.
Late on Wood twice saved low down in the corner to preserve Guildford’s lead. Despite the customary nerves in stoppage time City survived to claim their first three points of the season.
By Barry Underwood
