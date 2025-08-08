Guildford City exited the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Sutton Common Rovers in their extra preliminary round replay.
On six minutes City had what proved to be their best chance of the game. Following a free kick Ben Matthews did well on the byline to keep the ball in play and when the ball was played across the six-yard box Kai Zini’s first-time effort was deflected inches wide for a corner.
Manny Acheampong managed a tame shot that was comfortably saved, and Sam Harper battled through a group of defenders to be thwarted at the last.
The only goal of the game fell to Sutton Common Rovers on 36 minutes. Former City midfielder Malachai Cole threaded a ball inside the defence and Jordan Ikala was able to slide the ball past the advancing Marvin Wood.
In the minutes leading up to the interval City pushed forward. Harper shot from an angle but Sutton Common keeper Emmanuel Olajide saved comfortably.
A minute before the half-time whistle City came desperately close to an equaliser. Tobi Falodi’s perfectly-flighted free kick drifted through the box where Frank Boamah was inches away from making contact. The ball threatened to go in at the back post and Olajide scrambled across and saved well at the expense of a corner.
Guildford dominated possession in the second half, but were unable to create many clear-cut chances.
On 70 minutes City went down to ten players when Matthews received a second yellow card.
City went forward looking for an equaliser. A loose ball fell to Jake Brown some 30 yards from goal and his effort ballooned over the bar.
As the minutes ticked down Harper did well to take a high ball on his chest and twist and shoot but his effort went wide.
