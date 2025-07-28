Guildford City slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Epsom & Ewell in their opening match of the season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
It was City who had the first attempt on goal when Deven Reid-Solanki’s shot from an angle was blocked.
Minutes later City keeper Marvin Wood saved well from Ali Fofahan’s fierce shot.
On ten minutes both sides again exchanged chances; Kai Zini shooting just wide, and an Epsom shot that was dragged wide of the back post.
Play went end to end and Jordan Skeene’s curling effort was blocked for a corner.
Seconds later an Epsom lob cleared Wood but bounced in the box, onto the crossbar and over. It was a narrow escape for the visitors.
The rest of the first half played out without incident, and it was goalless at the break.
City manager Carl Taylor introduced Darnell Jon-Peter and Charlie Robertson off the bench for the second half.
Guildford certainly looked livelier. On 54 minutes Sam Harper got goalside and passed to the unmarked Jon-Peter, whose first time shot curled just over the bar.
Two minutes later Harper chested down a through pass and this time his early shot went inches wide of the post.
City were made to pay for their wastefulness when Epsom quickly pushed the ball forward to be converted with aplomb by Luke Miller.
Three minutes later a straight ball down the middle found Kingsley Anokye, who finished clinically.
Four minutes later it was 3-0. A low cross from the left found Fofahan, who converted from close range.
The lively Harper then showed a good touch to race clear but his effort went just wide.
Wood twice saved well late on, while Joe Atkin had a shot blocked, and Jake Brown’s effort was saved by Epsom keeper Faebian Witter.
By Barry Underwood
