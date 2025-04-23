Guildford City ended their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Redhill.
Redhill dominated the first half territorially and also forced a number of half chances without really hitting their stride.
Their first chance came on 17 minutes when Olly Allen shot wide following a long throw.
A minute later City keeper Monty Conway saved well with his legs and the home defence ushered the loose ball away.
Conway was again called into action and Benji Gambrah blocked the follow up effort.
The Lobsters went close twice more, but the half gradually petered out until the half-time whistle.
Guildford looked more threatening after the break, and four minutes after the restart they came mighty close to a goal. A Reece Robins free kick was driven into the box, Qasim Khan missed his header, and the ball continued on its trajectory and struck the foot of the post.
There was little between the sides for long periods and City saw two headers clear the crossbar.
With ten minutes remaining Khan called Redhill keeper Luke Roberts into action, although referee Calum Edgcombe blew for an offence.
On 83 minutes the Lobsters thought they had broken the deadlock when the ball went in the net from close range, but the assistant referee’s flag was raised for offside.
In the second minute of stoppage time Redhill played the ball into the box. Conway parried an effort which bounced free, and Charlie Penny hooked it into the net to give the visitors the three points.
Guildford City: Monty Conway, Sam Sesay, Benji Gambrah, Ben Drake (Freddie Robins 35), Alex Stingelin, Joe Atkin, Kai Zini (Luca Le Page 76), Jaiden Chang-Brown, Qasim Khan (Alex Rodway-Brown 86), Manny Acheampong (Jake Brown 86), Reece Robins (Josh Adjei 86).
By Barry Underwood