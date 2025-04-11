Guildford City’s dream of reaching a cup final came to an end as they lost 4-2 at home to Abbey Rangers after extra time in the Southern Combination Cup semi-finals.
The first chance came on 16 minutes when Abbey’s Alfie Burton cut in from the left and shot wide.
On 26 minutes Burton had another shooting chance but was injured in the act of shooting and was replaced by Danilo Cadete.
Cadete went through on goal with his first touch. His under-hit shot wasn’t held by City keeper Olly Davies and Cadete side footed home for the opening goal.
Guildford sparked to life after going behind.
Reece Robins saw a long-range effort saved, and minutes before the break Qasim Khan headed the ball past the advancing Shay Honey but was clattered by the goalkeeper for his trouble. The referee considered a yellow card sufficient. From the free kick Robins blazed his effort over the bar.
Guildford improved after the break, although Davies had to be alert to save at Luke Robertson’s feet.
Deven Reid-Solanki’s free kick on 65 minutes took a deflection, and Honey parried the ball to safety.
City equalised two minutes later when a corner from the left was headed home by Ben Drake.
On 72 minutes Qasim Khan headed powerfully home from a corner to put City in the lead.
Abbey won a penalty on 86 minutes and Cadete converted from the spot to make it 2-2.
Abbey took the lead seven minutes into extra time when a cross from the byline was converted from close range by Stuart Mortimer.
City couldn’t respond and in the 103rd minute Abbey scored their fourth following a corner.
Guildford’s last throw of the dice saw Darnell Jon-Peter cross into the danger area, but Alex Stingelin couldn’t convert.
By Barry Underwood