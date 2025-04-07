Guildford City drew 2-2 at home to Sandhurst Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
City started brightly. On nine minutes a fine through ball from Luca Le Page gave Dom Vakulya the chance to take the ball into the box but covering defenders nullified the threat.
On 26 minutes City took the lead through a well-worked goal.
A superb pass on the turn set Manny Acheampong free down the left. Cutting in he found Deven Reid-Solanki, whose low shot went into the net off of a defender.
It should have been two soon afterwards. A Sam Sesay cross went through the six-yard box, somehow evading the efforts of two City players.
Sandhurst equalised after 34 minutes. City’s defence was stretched and Brighton Morrison calmly stroked home a volley.
Almost immediately Guildford could have retaken the lead. Sesay found Acheampong who did well to jink through on goal, but the City striker lost his balance, and his effort went well wide of the target.
Sandhurst showed their intent almost immediately after the restart when a flighted shot from 20 yards struck the City crossbar and was eventually cleared.
In response Kai Zini tried to pick his spot from a similar distance but his effort went wide.
Guildford edged ahead again on 56 minutes. Jaiden Chang-Brown was taking the ball across the edge of the box when he was brought down with no real threat to goal, and Reid-Solanki stroked the penalty home.
Sandhurst looked more dangerous the longer the match went on.
Shane Qoloni used his pace before forcing City keeper Olly Davies into a sharp save.
Deep in stoppage time Sandhurst found space on the right, and from a low cross Qoloni turned the ball past Davies’ despairing dive for a share of the points.
By Barry Underwood