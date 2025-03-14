Ten-man Guildford City earned a second successive win with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Guildford had a lot of the ball in the early stages. Jake Brown had a shooting chance but his effort lacked power.
Shortly afterwards Benji Gambrah crossed low and Kai Zini miskicked while in a good position.
On 16 minutes a long throw into the box fell to Jaiden Chang-Brown on the edge of the box and his half-volley narrowly missed the far post.
City twice came close to opening the scoring around the half-hour mark.
First Darnell Jon-Peter saw a header comfortably saved by Epsom keeper Sami Nabbad, then a clever backheel from Deven Reid-Solanki set Sam Sesay racing into space and his thunderous shot cannoned off the outside of the post.
On 37 minutes Epsom fashioned a good chance themselves. A low cross from the left was met by Jason Bloor, whose first-time effort went narrowly wide.
Then as the game ticked into first-half stoppage time there was a calamitous moment for City keeper Jacob Terry.
Caught in two minds at the edge of his box, Terry handled the ball just outside the area and was shown a red card.
Guildford skipper Alex Stingelin donned the gloves. The resulting free kick zipped over the bar.
Forward forays were few and far between for much of the second half as the hosts sat in, but City’s ten men took the lead in the 62nd minute in spectacular style.
Jon-Peter took possession of the ball in the centre circle, and noticing Nabbad was well out of his goal he unleashed a superb effort that cleared the keeper and went straight into the net.
The hosts defended resolutely for the rest of the half to pick up an excellent three points.
By Barry Underwood