Guildford City slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Alton in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
For lengthy periods the first half consisted of midfield sparring, although the home side were guilty of conceding possession too cheaply.
On 20 Guildford’s minutes Alex Rodway-Brown shot acrobatically but his effort went well wide.
On the half hour Alton came mighty close to taking the lead.
Interplay on the edge of the box gave a shooting chance and the ball rolled just wide of the back post.
Five minutes before the interval Alton saw Evan Anderson’s effort clear the crossbar after he was picked out by Adam Poynter, and there was all to play for after the break.
Poynter shot wide for Alton early in the second half after City lost possession.
Minutes later Guildford’s Manny Acheampong shot over the bar when the ball fell to him following a free kick.
But around the hour mark Alton had a good spell, several times causing some consternation in the City defence.
It was no real surprise when Alton took the lead.
City keeper Oliver Davies saved firstly with his legs but amid circling defenders Ed Dryden netted smartly on the turn to put the Brewers ahead.
Guildford sparked into life after conceding the goal, and suddenly they were able to move the ball around in a confident manner.
But chances on goal were still few and far between.
As the game neared its end Davies saved well low down to deny Alton a second.
Hopes of a late equaliser for the home side were thwarted when in the first minute of stoppage Liam Marshall netted with the help of a small deflection.
Alton went 3-0 up in the 94th minute when Tommy Whitby lobbed Davies to seal a convincing win for the visitors.
By Barry Underwood