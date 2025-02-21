Guildford City progressed to the semi-finals of the Southern Combination Challenge Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory at Cobham after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
City started brightly and Sam Sesay fired goalwards from 25 yards out, forcing Cobham keeper Rourke Pickford into a full-length save.
A minute later the visitors opened the scoring. Pickford mistimed his punched clearance from a corner and Sesay headed home from close range.
Reece Robins and Deven Reid-Solanki looked dangerous on the flanks and on 13 minutes City scored their second.
Robins and Jake Brown set up Reid-Solanki at the back post, where he converted with aplomb.
The visitors continued to press and Reid-Solanki’s volley looped over the bar.
On 20 minutes Reid-Solanki found space on the edge of the box and fired a piledriver just wide.
Ben Drake slid a ball through to Sesay six minutes later, but his shot went just over the bar.
Cobham got back into the game ten minutes later when Derick Hayford pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.
The hosts were back on level terms in the 40th minute when Patrick Murray’s cross from the right was tucked home by Hayford.
Guildford nearly regained the lead in the second half when Robins’ piledriver whistled just wide.
City substitute Qasim Khan saw two attempts blocked, and another effort was charged down.
The visitors continued to press and Robins shot just over the bar.
Manny Acheampong’s low shot was blocked and the tie went to a penalty shoot-out.
City took five perfect penalties with Alex Stingelin, Joe Atkin, Dominik Vakulya, Khan and Robins all converting their spot kicks with aplomb.
Cobham’s third penalty struck the post as City won the shoot-out to advance to the semi-finals of the cup.
By Barry Underwood