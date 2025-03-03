Guildford City slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Jersey Bulls in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Jersey took the lead on three minutes. The ball wasn’t cleared in the box from a corner and Harry Curtis turned the ball in from close range.
Jersey settled well and enjoyed much of the possession early on.
Jay Giles lobbed over the bar and soon after Luke Watson drove a low ball into a crowded goalmouth, but the ball was cleared.
City grew into the game, but they struggled to find an end product in the first half
Guildford went close soon after the break.
Ben Drake’s cross was met first time by Jake Brown, whose low effort went just wide.
Jersey turned the screws for a period and looked dangerous.
Ben Gambrah made a superb tackle in the box to avert a goalscoring chance, before City keeper Monty Conway did well on 55 minutes to save Fraser Barlow’s hooked effort from ex-England C striker Kurtis Guthrie’s knock down.
Conway again saved low down, and minutes later Barlow played a ball right along the goalline that was cleared.
On 63 minutes Jersey won a penalty, but Watson blazed his effort wide.
Guildford were starting to look a little ragged, although a raft of substitutions brought some order.
Jersey scored the second goal they deserved on 68 minutes when Luke Campbell was on hand to convert from close range.
Late in the game from a free kick City’s Alex Rodway-Brown headed wide at the back post.
With ten minutes remaining Deven Reid-Solanki slid an excellent ball through to Gambrah whose effort at full stretch was blocked by Euan Van der Vliet.
In the final moment Reid-Solanki’s shot on the turn was saved low down by Van der Vliet.
By Barry Underwood