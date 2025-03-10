Guildford City picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Prior to the game Chipstead had been struggling for form, but the recent signings of a number of established players including ex-City captain Theo Crawford showed that a tough battle could be expected at High Road.
Guildford opened the game brightly, and they could have had an early penalty when Ben Gambrah’s heels were clipped just inside the box.
A minute later Qasim Khan, under pressure from a defender, found space for a shot but his effort went wide.
Sam Sesay volleyed wide from Freddie Robins’ free kick on 12 minutes, before Darnell Jon-Peter saw his long-range effort fizz wide.
Chipstead keeper Klevis Muca superbly saved Joe Atkin’s header on 36 minutes, and the game remained goalless at the interval.
Much of the second period was midfield-dominated, with limited action in either goalmouth.
On the hour Robins fired a half-volley that went well wide.
Similarly, Crawford shot powerfully wide of the target for Chipstead.
With the introduction of Deven Reid-Solanki and Dominik Vakulya off the bench, City started to pose a threat.
On 77 minutes Guildford took the lead in spectacular style.
A free kick to the back of the box was met by Alex Stingelin’s head, and Reid-Solanki reacted well with an overhead kick that looped into the top corner of the net.
Vakulya then saw a volley tipped over the bar by Muca.
City scored their second in the 88th minute.
Vakulya ran powerfully to the edge of the box before finding Jake Brown. Brown played the ball across to Sesay in space on the right, and Sesay had the composure to cut inside and curl a splendid effort inside the far post.
By Barry Underwood