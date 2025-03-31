Guildford City continued their good form with a 1-0 victory at Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon.
It had seemed the match might finish goalless, but it was Guildford who grabbed a last-minute winner to depart Calthorpe Park with the three points.
City started the match slowly and but for two smart saves from Olly Davies the promotion-chasing home side would have taken the lead.
City resorted to firing long balls forward which were comfortably mopped up by Fleet’s towering defence.
A tactical switch gave City more width and suddenly they started to pose a threat in their own right.
On 21 minutes Jake Brown lobbed advancing Fleet goalkeeper Finley Purcell at the edge of the box, but his effort was intercepted before it reached the goal.
Minutes later a fine Darnell Jon-Peter pass saw Brown in space in the box, but Purcell blocked his effort well.
Possession was even between the sides, but it was Guildford who were now finding the openings.
Just before the break City again came close. Reece Robins’ free kick into the box was met by Ben Drake whose header went narrowly wide of the back post.
City started the second half slowly, but Robins nearly broke the deadlock when his effort was well saved by Purcell.
Late in the game it was City pushing forward for a winning goal.
Sam Sesay saw a powerful drive from 25 yards saved low down by Purcell, and the lively Deven Reid-Solanki nudged an effort past Purcell which trickled just wide.
The goal arrived in the fifth minute of stoppage.
Dom Vakulya caused a Fleet defender to lose possession, and Reid-Solanki took possession and drove into the box and fired home a spectacular effort to win the game.
By Barry Underwood