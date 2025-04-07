Guildford City crashed to an emphatic 4-1 defeat at home to Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Midway through the first half Fleet had a spate of attacks with shots blocked, a Ross Stepney header over the bar and a volley that powered over the goal.
Against the run of the play, it was City who took the lead on 35 minutes. A free kick 35 yards out from goal was fired goalward by Kai Zini and it crept just inside the post, beating the surprised Finley Purcell.
The visitors equalised shortly before the interval when they were awarded a penalty and Leo Decabo scored from the spot.
Fleet maintained the pressure after the break, and on 53 minutes they took the lead. A ball fell nicely just outside the box and Ryan Case volleyed past the diving Jacob Terry.
City threatened from a corner and with the ball in the six-yard box but his back to goal Manny Acheampong couldn’t get a shot away.
Guildford had a golden chance of getting back in the game on 63 minutes. Acheampong was brought down in the box, but Darnell Jon-Peter’s nonchalant penalty was saved by Purcell.
Fleet’s Luke Kandi saw a powerful effort held by Terry, but on 70 minutes a mistake at the back coughed up possession and Case ran through to score.
City did go forward, and a free kick 20 yards out hit the wall following a strong Jon-Peter run.
With 15 minutes remaining Qasim Khan struck the post and Jon-Peter put the rebound well over the bar.
Fleet scored a fourth with five minutes left on the clock. Slack defending gave Dean Rule plenty of time to rifle in.
Stoppage time saw Jake Brown and Jon-Peter fire shots goalward to no avail.
By Barry Underwood