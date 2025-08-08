Guildford City conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 against Sutton Common Rovers in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.
Throughout the match there had been little between the sides, although City had shaded the chances on goal.
The first chance saw Darnell Jon-Peter pull a ball back from the by-line and Sam Harper’s back-heeled effort was comfortably saved.
Minutes later Jon-Peter fired in a 25-yarder that whistled just over the bar.
Daniel Emmanuel looked lively and on the half hour he was fouled on the edge of the box, leading to Kai Zini’s free kick being saved at the near post.
With the interval fast approaching Jon-Peter jinked past a defender out wide before cutting in and firing powerfully home from ten yards to put City ahead.
The same player almost repeated the goal from the other side of the pitch, but hit the crossbar with the last kick of the half.
Zini had two early shooting chances when the second half started but neither troubled visiting goalkeeper Emmanuel Olajide.
With the minutes ticking down it looked as though Guildford would see the game out.
The returning Manny Acheampong and the excellent Frank Boamah fired in shots that were saved by Olajide.
Sutton Common Rovers nearly equalised on 84 minutes when Jordan Ikala turned neatly in the box, but the ball ran away from him and City keeper Marvin Wood calmly gathered the ball.
Ten minutes into stoppage time the visitors were awarded a penalty, and Oluseye Okunlola fired home from the spot to make it 1-1.
Guildford City: Marvin Wood, Josh Adjei, Tobi Falodi, Frank Boamah, Ben Matthews, Joe Atkin, Jaiden Chang-Brown (Maddox Holloway 86), Daniel Emmanuel (Manny Acheampong 66), Sam Harper, Kai Zini (Deven Reid-Solanki 75), Darnell Jon-Peter (Jake Brown 86).
By Barry Underwood
