Campaigners who fought to protect a Grade II-listed church’s historic features have won a long drawn out battle.
The Friends of Christ Church Longcross have been pushing for the site’s restoration after developers replaced ancient stained glass and installed UPVC around windows at the valued heritage asset.
The matter reached the High Court in July with judge ordering Runnymede Borough Council to pay £17,500 to a campaigner who had spent almost seven years fighting to safeguard the Surrey church’s historically important features.
On Wednesday, September 3, the council’s planning committee agreed to give the developer four months to submit a listed building consent application for the work undertaken or any proposed remedial works.
The application should detail changes to the materials used for the windows from UPVC to a more appropriate heritage material, preferably timber.
Failure to comply could lead the council issuing a formal listed building enforcement notice.
Theresa Burton, founder of Friends of Christ Church Longcross, said: “Tonight has been a significant step forward in reversing those harms.”
The church closed as a place of worship in May 2004 by Guildford Diocese. In 2019 planning permission and listed building consent was granted to convert it into flats.
Cllr Berardi, the independent ward councillor for Englefield Green East, told the committee: “We all agree that enforcement action is required in this case.
“It is a clear heritage breach (that) underlines the collective memory character and distinct sense of place that our historic churches bring to Runnymede.
“These landmarks are not merely old buildings; they provide continuity and meaning for past present and future generations.
“The developer’s conduct in this conversion is indefensible. The loss of over 50 per cent of the original stained glass windows, stained glassed compositions have been broken and moved. The loss of all of the remaining historic glass, the use of inappropriate UPVC frames.
He added: “There is no justification for this harm.
“Failing to take action suggests the borough’s assets are fair game.”
Others however spoke in favour of the development saying it brought an empty building back into use.
Councillor Ken Graham (Liberal Democrats; New Haw) said: “We might have a Grade II listed ruin if the works hadn’t been carried out.
“It isn’t practical, I think we preserve what we can, it’s got to be a compromise.
“If we go down a pursuit line then nobody is going to take it on.
“Once you go for habitation you have to accept this compromise, and I can’t think of what else you can do with a church in a rural area other than turn it into flats.”
