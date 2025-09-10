Guildford City lost 4-2 at home to Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Two moments of madness in the opening eight minutes gifted the visitors two goals and it was uphill from there.
On seven minutes two defenders left the ball to each other and Harlem-Lee Bouchez took advantage to fire low into the net.
One minute later the ball wasn’t cleared and Stuart Mortimer fired into the corner.
City pulled a goal back on 16 minutes when following a corner Frank Boamah curled the ball into the net.
Suddenly Guildford created chances. Deven Reid-Solanki headed over the bar, and Kai Zini’s powerful effort was brilliantly saved by Emmanuel Olajide. From the resulting corner Boamah flicked the ball on in the box which just eluded Ben Drake’s lunging foot.
On 33 minutes indecision saw Alexander-William Nwadike’s header to City keeper Kasey Taylor heading for the net. Nwadike redeemed himself by racing back to clear his own header off the line.
Zini then gave Reid-Solanki a shooting chance, but his effort went wide.
It was a lively opening to the second period.
Freddie Robins gave Reid-Solanki a shooting chance but his shot inside the box lacked power and was comfortably saved by Olajide.
On 77 minutes a deep free kick was met at the back post by Ben Matthews, but his volley looped into Olajide’s arms.
As the game reached stoppage time the visitors looked to confirm their victory. A scramble in the City goalmouth was cleared, but shortly afterwards former City player Malachai Cole fired low into the net from the edge of the box.
It was 4-1 two minutes later when Tyrese Osborne fired high into the net.
There was time for a late consolation from City. Keoindre Ellis-Vassell created space for Manny Acheampong, who prodded the ball past Olajide.
By Barry Underwood
