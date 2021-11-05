Racing to support injured service personnel

A WOKING motorsport clothing brand is preparing a team for the Race of Remembrance at Trac Mon circuit on Anglesey.

Solo64, who are seeking to follow up winning their class in the 12-hour endurance race two years ago, will run a Caterham 270R series car over the weekend of 12 to 14 November to raise funds for Mission Motorsport, the Forces’ motorsport charity. In 2019 the team raised £3,000.

The spectacular Trac Mon circuit on Anglesey

The team have three drivers from the Caterham race series, Giuseppe Felet, Will Rosetti and Lee Bristow, supported by engineer-mechanic Dave Cowan.

They can draw upon the extensive Formula 1 experience of renowned car designer John Iley, and Solo64 are also keen to extend thanks to Roger Clark at MG Precision Engineering, based in Walton-on-Thames, for their technical expertise and race support.

Giuseppe moved with his wife Carla to Horsell more than 10 years ago.

He began developing parts for vintage Porsche cars in the 1990s, and in 2016 he established a partnership with Robin Hoyle, also a Horsell resident, and formed replicaparts.co.uk in Woking. The company sells restoration parts for vintage Porsche 356 and Porsche 911 cars, among others.

ENDURANCE TEST – The Caterham car that Solo64 will be using in the 12-hour Race of Remembrance on Anglesey

Giuseppe’s love of motorsport prompted him to start, in 2017, solo64.com, to supply bespoke race suits, team apparel, footwear and gloves, using new fabrics, technologies and production methods. In development is the integration of biometrics to improve the area of drivers’ safety.

Although the Anglesey event is an endurance test, it stops mid-race on the Sunday for a pitlane remembrance service at 11am, before racing continues.

The aim of Mission Motorsport is to aid the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by military operations by providing opportunities through motorsport and the automotive industry.

Over 2,000 wounded, injured or sick have benefited from more than 5,000 man days of varied sporting opportunities since 2012. These opportunities help to access those “harder to reach” and provide an exceptional vocational assessment and development tool.

Some 170 wounded Mission Motorsport beneficiaries have been employed through the charity’s training schemes, and in total more than 1,700 veterans have found work.

Mission Motorsport alumni fill important roles in Formula One, Formula E and World Rally championship teams, as well as with leading automotive manufacturers.

* FOR more information on the work of Mission Motorsport, visit www.missionmotorsport.org. To find out more about the Race of Remembrance or to donate, visit www.raceofremembrance.com.