A period of sustained possession from the restart saw Chobham win a penalty. Mawhood drilled the ball deep into the Reeds 22 and good lineout ball provided the platform for Goddard to be sent rampaging to within feet of the Reeds try line. Further solid ball retention saw the forwards go through multiple close quarter phases and eventually McCain burrowed his way over in the right corner to put Chobham 12-7 up at the 25-minute mark.