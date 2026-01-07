Chobham won 34-21 at home to Reeds Weybridge in Regional Two South Central.
Reeds got proceedings underway with Chobham playing from right to left into the winter sun. Some solid exit work secured an early penalty which provided clean lineout ball. A strong burst from hooker Pete McCain took play almost to the Reeds try line and a couple of close quarter carries later McCain popped up at first receiver to deftly put second row Sam Goddard through a gap to score to the left of the posts. Skipper Guy Mawhood converted to make the early scoreline 7-0 to Chobham.
On 15 minutes, prop Josh Macco had to leave the field to be replaced by the returning Chris Love-Baker.
Some poor Chobham discipline allowed Reeds entry into their 22 and eventually Reeds openside Agyapong forced his way over in the far left-hand corner. A fine conversion from fly half Jesty brought the score level at 7-7 after 20 minutes.
A period of sustained possession from the restart saw Chobham win a penalty. Mawhood drilled the ball deep into the Reeds 22 and good lineout ball provided the platform for Goddard to be sent rampaging to within feet of the Reeds try line. Further solid ball retention saw the forwards go through multiple close quarter phases and eventually McCain burrowed his way over in the right corner to put Chobham 12-7 up at the 25-minute mark.
This seemed to spark Chobham into a period of sustained, pragmatic and clinical play. The Reeds pack could not deal with the onslaught legally and after numerous infringements, prop Beavis was given a ten-minute rest.
A series of scrums on the left-hand side further stressed the Reeds defence until the ball was smartly moved blind from scrum half Finn Livingstone to the looping Noah Williamson who stepped inside the cover defence to score. The conversion drifted narrowly wide.
Chobham smelt blood and attacked confidently from the kick off, but a loose offload in the act of trying to overplay in the midfield was picked off by Reeds. Chobham did well to scramble in defence and hold Reeds out even if this did come at the cost of the loss of key man Livingstone with a hamstring injury and a yellow card for young prop Joe Gibbons.
Strong Chobham defending forced a knock on in midfield and a quick flick from Williamson sent full back Ben Temperley clear down the left wing. He drew the last man beautifully and sent winger Noah Jenkins racing clear to score. Mawhood stroked the conversion between the uprights to make it 24-7.
From a seemingly innocuous box kick, the Reeds full back spilled the ball and winger Rhys Tulk gleefully scooped up the loose ball to romp home between the posts for a try. Mawhood’s conversion meant Chobham led 31-7 at half-time.
Chobham didn’t get going after the break, and second row Jonny Boylett received a yellow card on the 50-minute mark. Ill-discipline gave Reeds a five-metre scrum and their winger crashed over for a try which was well converted from out wide to make the score 31-14 after 60 minutes.
Reeds then strung some phases together to put second row Brickhill over for a try under the posts. The conversion made it 31-21.
Mawhood kicked a penalty late on to make it 34-21.
By Jonathan Williamson
