Roy was born on a farm near Southampton in September 1935 and it was there he first developed his love of football.
He went to his first match at the Dell in 1945, watching players such as Alf Ramsey, Charlie Weyman and Ted Bates.
During the Second World War the family, including Roy's younger brothers Eric and Alan, moved to a farm near Wraysbury, and later to Bridley Manor, just outside Mayford, to work for Lord Swaythling.
Here Roy looked after a pedigree Guernsey dairy herd, showing them at local shows, where his competitiveness first showed, winning trophies and rosettes.
It was whilst living here that his future was sealed. In 1949 he met Pam at a local youth club at Mayford Village Hall.
Pam was the treasurer and her first words to Roy were "that will sixpence please".
Farming was a reserved occupation, so Roy did not immediately get called up for National Service, but in 1954 chose to join the RAF, where he got his first taste of travel.
He was shipped home in January 1958, arriving back the day before Pam’s 21st, which they celebrated with a joint birthday and homecoming party held in the hall in Mayford. They married in July in the same year.
Pam and Roy celebrated their blue sapphire anniversary (65 years) in July 2023, receiving a card from the King and Queen, having already received one from the Queen on their diamond anniversary.
After being demobbed Roy joined the Prudential and became “the man from the Pru”, where he worked for 35 years until retirement.
The family have fond memories of visits to Blackpool, where Roy attended conferences while Pam, son David and daughter Linda enjoyed the days together.
Once all four went up one day and back the next to collect a football kit, sleeping overnight in their car in the beach car park.
In 1968 Roy and Pam had formed Mayford Athletic Football Club, and tangerine, the colour of Blackpool FC, was chosen to prevent any clash with other teams as a second kit was beyond their meagre funds.
They both worked diligently to raise money, including collecting carloads of old newspapers for recycling.
Roy and Pam, always happy to get involved, went from their roles in Mayford Athletic to also take up committee roles at Westfield FC.
Roy ran teams in both the Weylands Youth League and the West Surrey Boys League, now known as the Surrey Youth League.
Again, always willing to help, Roy and Pam also joined the West Surrey Boys League committee, and went on the Surrey County Youth committee.
During this era, Roy often had to run the line for Mayford and won the Linesman of the Year award from the West Surrey Boys League two years running. This led him on to become a qualified referee and a member of the Woking Referees’ society for nearly 50 years.
Roy’s achievements and accolades in youth football are remarkable: President of Mayford Athletic FC, President of The Surrey Youth League and Vice-President of the Surrey County FA.
In 2013 Roy and Pam won a McDonald’s People's award presented on the pitch at half-time in the Community Shield at Wembley by Trevor Brooking, and the same year both were awarded an FA 150 medal presented by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.
Despite working long hours and giving much time to his football team, Roy was always willing to help the local community and, among other commitments, was on the committee of Mayford Village Hall.
In retirement Roy found a new interest in gardening, growing and showing flowers, winning numerous trophies.
Roy was quiet and unassuming, and believed deeply in treating people properly. He was calm and gentle, a devoted family man, always ready to help, whether offering advice or providing transport for his children, grandchildren or friends.
His contribution to youth football in Surrey was immense, an incredible man who gave so much, so selflessly.
Roy leaves a legacy we can all be proud of. His kindness, integrity and steady presence will not be forgotten.
He is survived by Pam, his wife of 67 years, and children David and Linda.
Roy Frederick Lomax
26 September 1935 – 23 November 2025
