Drivers in and around Woking will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm January 5 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for joint investigation works.
• M25, from 10pm January 12 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• M25, from 10pm January 19 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for joint investigations.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.