Freezing temperatures led to a number of postponements to the scheduled football programme on Saturday.
Woking’s National League match at home to Hartlepool United was postponed because of a frozen pitch. The match has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 10 (3pm kick-off).
In the Combined Counties Premier Division South, Knaphill’s match away at Badshot Lea and Guildford City’s match at home to Corinthian-Casuals were both postponed because of frozen pitches.
