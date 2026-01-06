Trainer Ben Pauling and stable jockey Ben Jones took the King George VI Chase in front of a bumper crowd at Kempton on Boxing Day with the Jukebox Man looking beaten in the final strides before finding more to claim victory by a nose from last year's winner Banbridge.
Pauling's King George VI Chase celebrations had time for only a minor pause before the yard's newest unbeaten chaser Mambonumberfive landed the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase as a three-time winning chaser.
Mambonumberfive circled the field from his held-up position around the home bend, and his seven-length success prompted bookmakers to shorten him to 20-1 (from 33) for the Arkle Novices' Chase in March.
The all-conquering Skelton yard bagged a double on the card through Maestro Conti and Thistle Ask.
Thistle Ask followed up his rout in the Haldon Gold Cup with a Desert Orchid Chase demolition to score by three lengths from Saint Segal.
Just a year ago, the eight-year-old was rated 108 and one just a maiden hurdle for James Ewart.
The horse has been transformed by Dan Skelton after being sent chasing and put in another impressive front running display.
A new calibre of opposition lies in wait – including last year's winner Jonbon – when Thistle Ask steps up to Grade One company for his next start in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 17.
Elsewhere on the card the all successful Noel Fehily racing Syndicate were celebrating another winner when Star Walking just got up on the line under a strong drive from Harry Cobden in the 3m Mares Handicap Hurdle.
Having finished runner up on his past three starts, Viroflay went one better under a super ride from Olive Nicholls for her dad Paul in the 3m Handicap Chase.
Jockey Toby McCain-Mitchell's first ride for Christian Williams was a winning one after the 5lb claimer steered Williethebuilder to victory in the finale on the card.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.