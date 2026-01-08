Today, Thursday, January 8, brings moderate rain and ongoing drizzle. Mist can linger in the early hours, followed by showers that might become heavier in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 5°C, so expect a cool feel throughout the day. Winds could pick up, but conditions should ease before nightfall.
Tomorrow is expected to bring a lively mix of snow and rain, possibly intensifying. Early morning may see intermittent snowfall that gradually gives way to moderate rain by afternoon. Temperatures stay about 4°C, making for a brisk day, with occasional gusts adding extra chill.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with crisp air and plenty of dry spells, offering some welcome respite. Skies could brighten as the day progresses, offering an occasional glimpse of sun. Temperatures settle about 4°C, creating a slightly chilly atmosphere. Light winds help maintain a calm forecast throughout the afternoon.
Sunday is set for more rain, especially by late afternoon, with periodic drizzle appearing early on. Conditions turn overcast, and temperatures remain near 5°C throughout. Showers may turn heavier at times, but pockets of lighter weather could emerge slowly. In Woking, scattered rain adds to the damp feel.
Monday ushers in milder air with patchy rain nearby, promising a slightly warmer setting. Overcast skies persist for much of the day, keeping moisture in the forecast. Temperatures climb close to 10°C, making it the warmest day of the week so far. Brief clear spots might appear, though clouds are likely to dominate well into the evening and remain fairly mild.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.