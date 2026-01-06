Woking Borough Council’s £150,000 plan to give Pyrford residents their own council is pressing ahead.
If successful the resources for the new town parish would be found from as-yet unidentified savings elsewhere.
The move comes as councils across Surrey look to do the same in an effort to retain some local decision making ahead of the sweeping changes to how services are delivered in the county.
Guildford Borough Council is hoping to achieve something similar with Guildford Town.
In May, residents will go to the polls to elect shadow councils for East and West Surrey before all the existing authorities are dissolved.
Residents in Pyrford are being asked for further views as part of the legal process to establish the new parish for the area.
If the current recommendations are passed, the newly created parish would have 10 elected councillors.
Councillor Ann-Marie Barker, Leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “This is an important opportunity for residents to help shape the practical details of any new parish council for the Pyrford Neighbourhood Area.
“I encourage everyone with an interest in Pyrford to take part and make their voice heard.”
The latest consultation runs from Tuesday, January 6, through to Saturday, February 28.
The first stage showed strong support for the initial proposals, with 68 per cent of the 446 responses in favour – against 27 per cent would came out against.
Some of those opposed said they were against paying any additional council tax in the form of a precept.
A final decision is expected to be presented to council later this year and, if approved, would be followed by elections for the new parish in May 2027 – and then every four years thereafter.
Papers published as part of the consultation read: “Estimated costs for proceeding to parish council are £150,000.
At present there is no provision in the Medium-Term Financial Strategy to meet this cost.
“It will need to be treated as a growth bid will need to be prepared and this will need to be considered when preparing the final budget proposals that will be considered by the Council in February 2025.
“Resources for this will have to be found from savings elsewhere which are yet to be identified.”
To take part and have your say on the key recommendations, visit www.woking.gov.uk/your-council/have-your-say/consultations/pyrford-community-governance-review-consultation
