M25 graffiti makes for eyecatching photo ops

COLOURFUL graffiti under a motorway bridge is providing a backdrop for eye-catching promotional videos and photographs.

A fashion stylist, a dance teacher and a band of musicians have been filmed and pictured in the area under the M25 at New Haw.

Helen Riordan (left) and Deborah Dedewo – @helzbelzdance and @deborahdedewostyle – jumping for joy in one of their videos

The graffiti – along with some more-traditional art – is on the massive concrete pillars that take the road over the Wey Navigation canal at New Haw.

The secluded area has become a thriving urban art scene that has attracted a number of admirers as well as artists who leave everything from basic tags to complicated designs on the concrete structures.

In contrast to the graffiti, a stunning portrait of a kingfisher on a riverside perch has been painted on one of the columns.

The location caught the eye of fashion stylist and designer Deborah Dedewo and dance teacher Helen Riordan and is their place of choice to film the videos they share on social media platforms.

Sneakin’ Suspicion, a local five-piece covers band, settled on the location when they needed a portfolio of publicity shots in preparation for the re-opening of live music venues after the lockdowns.

Deborah and Helen, who live in Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge respectively, have won thousands of followers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram for their dance performances.

“We come from the same background but, as a duo, we couldn’t look more different but we have the same message,” said Deborah.

“We use our energies to bring the power of dance to schoolchildren and teenagers. This benefits physical and mental energy and mindfulness, and encourages the individual creativity that embellishes lives and brings confidence in these difficult times.”

Sneakin’ Suspicion have been together for 12 years and play a mixture of soft rock, pop and a little bit of country to suit a variety of tastes. They discovered the art under the motorway and have posed for pictures in front of some of the grittier designs.

“The location under the M25 offered a combination of water meeting the concrete of the mighty M25 flyover, splashed with the colour of some great graffiti, achieving a slightly urban and gritty look the band were seeking,” said band member Paul Halhead.

A photograph of the kingfisher painting was sent to the News & Mail by reader PJ Broad, whose wife was delighted to find it under the motorway. “It is spectacular and such a pleasure to see such beautiful art amongst a dingy concrete landscape,” he said.