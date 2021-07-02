Store agrees Christmas pud donation after sunflower display is killed

MORRISONS is to donate puddings for a foodbank’s Christmas lunch as a penance for a community sunflower-planting project at its Woking branch being inadvertently ruined by weedkiller.

The flower seedlings were put in verges in the store’s grounds by a team led by Norman Johns, chairman of Woking Environment Action Group.

Some of the sunflower seedlings that were planted in the verge at Woking Morrisons

Unbeknown to Norman and the local Morrisons management, the ground had previously been treated with weedkiller, which caused most of the plants to die.

“Disaster struck the sunflowers, as they were killed off by the chemical residue in the ground,” he said. “It was wasted effort by our biodiversity team.

“We had arranged the planting with the store’s management, who did not know that the ground maintenance team had been regularly treating the unplanted areas around the store with a strong weedkiller.”

He added that the Morrisons staff were equally upset and felt that there should be some compensation for the devastation.

“As a chef, I help Woking Foodbank run a Christmas lunch for needy people at The Lighthouse and I would like Morrisons to provide the puddings,” said Norman. “I have already purchased five turkeys, which are in a butcher’s deep freeze, and Boz’s greengrocers are donating the vegetables.”

The News & Mail put his request for puddings to the Morrisons head office. A spokesman for the company said: “Our maintenance team who look after the Woking store’s grounds have not been pulling up any weeds since they were made aware of Norman’s plans to plant sunflowers, back in April.

“Prior to the planting of the sunflowers, we used to treat the area with chemicals that helped to tackle the weeds.

“We’re very sorry to hear about the sunflowers and, of course, would love to donate the Christmas puddings. Our community champion at the store will arrange this with him.”

Norman said he hoped to be given at least 33 puddings for a meal that will be attended by 130 people.

His volunteers had previously sown the sunflower patch with wildflower seeds by, some of which have survived the weedkiller.

“At least some of the flowers seem to be tougher than sunflowers and are now coming up,” he added.