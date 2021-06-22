Race car provides hands-on experience for students

STUDENTS at Brooklands College have taken on the challenge of building a race car to use at a professional event.

MAKING SPARKS FLY – Motorsport students at Brooklands College build a Saker RapX race car for the professional ALP team

The level-3 motorsport group were delighted to receive the donation of a Saker RapX car kit from ALP Racing, who have links to the college.

The sports car is designed to perform on the road as well as on the race track. Fitted with a two-litre, turbo-charged Subaru engine, it typically races in the Britcar endurance championship or GT Cup championship.

The chassis of the Saper RapX car takes shape

It has been donated in kit form, stripped for development for the students to rebuild to industry standards.

Brooklands College motorsport engineering lecturer Ryan Stutchbury said: “The plan is for the students to build the car on behalf of a professional racing team.

“At the moment, they are dummy building the car to ensure everything fits.

“It will then get re-stripped, the chassis will go off to be powder-coated and be returned for the final build.

“The overall plan is for the build to be completed by early 2022, ready for race season.”

Attention to detail is all important

Once built, the students will carry out testing with the car to gain experience of running the car at a racing event.

* FOR more information on motorsport courses at Brooklands College, visit www.brooklands.ac.uk/courses/motorsport.