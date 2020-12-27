Bench in memory of well-known village stalwart

A BENCH has been installed in Chobham Pet Cemetery in memory of Tommy Cooper, who was a founding member of the group that restored and maintains the historic burial ground.

Tommy Cooper’s pet dog Duke tries out the memorial bench

The seat was paid for by the Friends of Chobham Pet Cemetery, with a plaque donated by village company Signwright Ltd.

“The memorial bench for Tommy Cooper has been installed, inspected and given the OK by Tommy’s faithful sidekick, Duke,” said group committee member Barry Frazer.

Tommy died aged 72 at the beginning of February after losing his battle with cancer. He was well-known in the village as a self-employed gardener and previously worked as Chobham Parish Council’s groundsman.