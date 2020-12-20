Choir provides festive cheer for all with free, virtual concert

SO many festive traditions have been put on ice this year, from carol concerts to pantomimes. But one local choir are aiming to provide some Christmas spirit at home with a virtual concert.

Mosaic Chamber Choir – which, back in the days before Coronavirus, rehearsed every week in Woking – is releasing five new “lockdown” recordings, in a special free-to-access “virtual choir” concert for all to enjoy.

“One of the advantages of a virtual concert is that we are able to reach more people at a time when it is difficult to connect with one another,” said Sarah Kerr, acting musical director for the choir.

“Normally we would be greeting you from St Mary’s Church in Horsell. Instead, we hope you enjoy our concert from the comfort of your own homes.”

The short concert will take listeners on a journey focused on the Christmas story. All the music featured is composed by living composers, including one premiere. The playlist of the recordings can be found at www.Facebook.com/mosaicchamberchoir

Since the first lockdown in March forced the choir to cancel its rehearsals and planned concerts, Mosaic has been meeting online on Zoom. As well as getting to grips with this new way of performing, the group has hosted a range of Zoom activities to keep things interesting – including welcoming four of the five composers whose music features in this Christmas concert, to discuss their work and approach.