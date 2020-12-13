Focus falls on St John’s Football Club

THIS week, Peeps into the Past focuses on football with some vintage photographs of St Johns FC.

The pictures were among those supplied by News & Mail reader Jon Wells. He said that while looking through items that belonged to his late parents, he came across not only the photos featured here but also some St Johns FC medals from the 1920s.

Picture 1: NAMES AND FACES: The names of the players of St Johns FC in this picture are known: Back row from left: E. Daborn (groundsman), A. Knott, W. Badcock, E. Bowley, E. Hunt, L. Norton, E. Whibley, B. Rose. Front row from left: F. Cable, W. Sherwood, A. May, F. Harding, J. Dallen

His grandfather, Arthur Wells, is among the players pictured. Jon believes the medals were Arthur’s, as some have his initials engraved on them. The oldest being a North West Surrey Charity Cup, 1921-22 season medal.

Jon added: “My dad, Dennis Wells, also appears in a couple of photos but I am not sure of his role with the team as he was a local referee for 40 years, and in fact became the president of the Surrey Referees’ Association.”

Pictures 1 and 2 certainly look to date from around the 1920s, while picture 3 appears to be a later date, perhaps the late 1940s or early 50s? Note the hairstyles of the players and their shirts with collars in that one.

Unfortunately, the known history of local football teams in the Woking area is rather patchy. We do know, however, that Woking FC dates back to 1889.

Picture 2: SIX OF THE BEST: The St Johns team are pictured with six trophies in this photo

Knaphill Football Club was founded in 1924 at Waterer’s Park. The recreation ground was previously a part of the garden nursery owned by Anthony Waterer.

The original incarnation of Worplesdon Phoenix FC was established in 1919. The club was a founder member of the Woking & District League.

A photo of the Worplesdon team from 1932 features in the book Around Woking, by Lyndon Davies (Tempus Publishing, 2004). That season, Worplesdon won the Woking & District League Division Two championship.

Another picture in the same book is of a West Byfleet team, winners of the Cobham Hospital Cup in 1930.

Picture 3: CHAMPIONS: A later photo of St Johns players, with yet another trophy

Competitive sport on a local level grew from about the middle of the 19th century. Britain’s population had grown immensely. Bit by bit people had more leisure time. And it was mostly men who were competing in teams against one another, be it at football, cricket, athletics, rowing or cycling.

A cricket club in Woking had been formed in around 1866-70 and played on a pitch on Wheatsheaf Common. Woking FC played matches then until 1893.

However, the town had once been the location for prize fighting, or boxing. It appears that up until about 1864, large crowds came by train to see these fights that took place on the heathland of what is now Maybury.

David Rose is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls “the history within living memory” of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects old photos and memorabilia relating to the area and the subject, and regularly gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings please phone or email him at: davidrosemedia@gmail.com