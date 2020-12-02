Police launch Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers

SURREY Police have launched a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The annual campaign will mean resources dedicated to preventing and detecting incidents of drink and drug-driving until 1 January, in addition to the routine roads policing work carried out 365 days a year.

More than 2,600 motorists have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving in Surrey since the beginning of 2018.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “The consequences of drink and drug-driving are far reaching. Even a small amount of alcohol or substances can massively impair your ability to drive safely, and you increase the risk of seriously injuring or even killing yourself or someone else.

“Imagine being responsible for something like that. Not only have you destroyed the life of that person and their loved ones, you’ve also destroyed your own life.

“This is not just a warning; this is the reality. In the past three years (October 2017 – September 2020), there have been 296 collisions in Sussex and 214 collisions in Surrey which have resulted in death or serious injury, and where drink or drugs has been the main contributory factor.”

In keeping with previous campaigns, anyone arrested during this period and convicted will be identified on Surrey Police’s website and social media channels.

Chief Insp Hodder added: “By raising awareness of this very serious issue, we hope to discourage people from getting behind the wheel having consumed drink or drugs. Those who do break the law will be dealt with robustly.

“You could also be over the limit several hours after you’ve stopped drinking, so make sure you give it enough time before you drive. Drugs stay in your system far longer.”

Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro said: “As we look forward to reunite with a small number of our closest loved ones for a few days this Christmas, avoiding alcohol or staying under the limit if you plan to drive remains important to protect your own, and others’ safety.

“Enjoy a respite from what has been a difficult 2020 by planning ahead; such as designating a driver, and considering the risk if you are likely to be making more journeys, less likely to stay over, or travelling over fewer days.”