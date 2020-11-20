Surprise visit for Joyce to celebrate her 100th birthday

A WOMAN who survived a coronavirus infection has enjoyed a stylish 100th birthday celebration.

Care home staff made sure Joyce’s birthday was special

Joyce Tofts started her special day with a pamper session in the salon at the Princess Christian Care Centre.

Her treats at the home at Stafford Lake, on the Knaphill-Bisley border, included a surprise visit from a pony after she joked to staff that she would like one for her birthday.

Joyce greets Honey the pony

After having her hair, make-up and nails done, Joyce was escorted down a specially laid red carpet to a table of presents, cards, balloons and a bouquet of flowers from fellow residents and care staff.

The staff had put out an appeal on social media for anyone who could bring a pony and local resident Lisa Dahar responded by arriving with her pony, Honey.

The pony was led over to meet Joyce, who stroked the animal before it was fed some carrots.

After receiving a 100th birthday card from the Queen, Joyce enjoyed a slice of a huge two-tier chocolate birthday cake made by Cosmin Cristea, the care centre’s head chef.

Honey with her owner, Lisa Dahar

Joyce said: “I’ve had a wonderful day. I feel very lucky and grateful to the carers for everything that they’ve organised for me. I wish it could be my birthday every day.”

The home’s manager, Mario Taherian said: “Joyce had a difficult start to the year when she tested positive for COVID-19, so we wanted to make sure her birthday celebrations were extra special, especially with it being a milestone birthday as well.

“It was wonderful to be a part of and to see how excited and happy she was throughout the day.”