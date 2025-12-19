New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Lisboa at 9 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 17
• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure at David Lloyd Leisurewestfield Avenuewestfieldwokingsurrey; rated on December 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: O'Neill's at O Neillschobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 16