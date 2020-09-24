Police seize drugs at railway station

POLICE seized 12 packages of drugs in an operation at Woking railway station tackling “county lines” trafficking on Wednesday last week.

Woking beat officers joined a British Transport Police (BTP) team at the station to stop and search people suspected of carrying controlled substances on trains.

A BTP spokesman said: “The purpose was to target county lines gangs using the railway to transport drugs, and safeguard vulnerable children exploited by these gangs.”

A county line is a mobile phone number used to take orders for drugs, which are then delivered by children or vulnerable people, often across police force boundaries.

Surrey Police have asked that anyone with information about drug use or supply to report it by calling 101, via www.surrey.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.