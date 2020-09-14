Shoppers supporting local children’s charity

WOKING Shopping has revealed that its charity of the year, as voted for by the local community, is Sebastian’s Action Trust.

It will support the local charity by encouraging shoppers to make donations into the coin spinner located on Town Mall, as well as promoting the trust on Woking Shopping’s social media channels. Other fundraising initiatives will be announced during the course of the year.

The charity was founded by a nine-year-old local boy called Sebastian Gates, just days before his death from cancer in 2003.

It provides respite and day breaks for families of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions at its facility, The Bluebells.

The trust provides emotional, social and practical support to more than 600 families in the local area. The charity receives no statutory funding to deliver its services and is entirely dependent on its supporters and sponsors.

Jane Gates, the trust’s CEO, said: “We are extremely grateful for being selected as Woking Shopping’s charity of the year. COVID-19 has given an insight into ‘normal life’ for our beneficiaries, including the regular separations from loved ones, the restrictions to keep immune-compromised children safe and the effects of living with uncertainty.

“The support of Woking Shopping and the people of the town will help Sebastian’s Action Trust continue to be here for the growing number of local families of seriously ill children we will be supporting through the current crisis and beyond.’’

Rowen de Grauw, customer experience manager, Woking Shopping, said: ‘’We are delighted to be supporting Sebastian’s Action Trust as our chosen charity of the year. We hope shoppers will be as enthusiastic as we are about the charity and will show their support by giving generous donations.’’

For more information, visit www.sebastiansactiontrust.org.