Sponsored ride puts charity in the pink

ONE hundred riders and their horses took part in a sponsored hack across Chobham Common which has so far raised £18,000 for charity.

A group of riders sets off towards Chobham Common

They set off from the LGB Equestrian stables in Halebourne Lane, Chobham, to follow seven and 10-mile routes around the local heathland on Sunday last week.

The event, Surrey Ride 4 Life, is an annual fundraiser in aid of Cancer Research UK which has brought in up to £16,000 in previous years. Sponsorship on the day totalled £8,000 but an anonymous donation of £10,000 has boosted this amount.

Dan and Tash Langle before their rides on Cherry and William

Riders – most dressed in pink with many horses and ponies also sporting ear covers and items of tack in that colour – set off in socially distanced groups between 9.30am and 1.20pm.

LGB Equestrian is a riding school, livery yard and event centre run by Gayle Bulmer and her daughter, Lauren.

“Despite struggling mentally and financially during the COVID-19 lockdown, we were determined to find a way to still hold this amazing event,” said Gayle.

“We would like to thank the fantastic volunteers who marshalled the road crossings to ensure everyone remained safe throughout the ride.

Donations can still be made via https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org. Search for Ride For Life Surrey 2020.

For more pictures of the event, get the 3 September edition of the News & Mail