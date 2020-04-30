A WOKING beautician who started a campaign for people to wear something blue to show support for NHS workers, has received more than 500 photos of people taking part.

Blue for NHS campaign mastermind Brook Murrells

Brook Murrells began the project after having to suspend her nail and lashes business because of Covid-19.

She posted #blue4younhs on Facebook and Instagram, partly in honour of her friend Lianne Effs who is a nurse and fellow Jade Jones franchise beautician, and has received a wide variety of responses, including horse riders wearing blue livery, after she posted the campaign on Surrey Horse and Hounds.

Brook’s father is the snooker legend John Virgo and he and fellow players have shared an image of a blue snooker ball that has been seen by about 10,000 people.

“In total, all the posts have been seen by about 20,000 people,” she said.

The champion dressage rider Rob Waine posted a photo of his partner and fellow rider Ben Franklin with the message: “Thinking back to times when life was normal and we didn’t have a care in the world – makes you appreciate the hard work our NHS workers are doing for us day in and day out!”

An elegant equestrian sports a blue frock to show support for the NHS

“It has gone absolutely mad,” said Brook, who grew up in Knaphill with John and his second wife and went to Gordon’s School.

“Everyone seems to think this is a really cool way of showing our support. A couple of my friends are nurses and they have been working on the C19 wards.”

Brook had a couple of operations on her jaw at Mount Alvernia Hospital in Guildford when she was young and her surgeon recently went back on the frontline to help C19 patients.

“He became ill with the virus but is on the mend now,” she said.

Brook said the success of the campaign has inspired her to keep it going and expand it to attract even more expressions of support for the NHS.