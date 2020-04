Luke Tuffs has announced his resignation from Knaphill FC.

The now ex-Knappers gaffer said: “Our season was incredible [his men were second in the Combined Counties League Premier Division before the annulment], and the closeness of the group was a big factor in that.

“The chairman has done some wonderful things at the club but he and I are very different people.

“I’m now going to throw my hat into the ring for opportunities at step four [of the English non-league pyramid]”.