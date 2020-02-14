Doctor Faustus at Gordon’s School

THE dark, intense world of Doctor Faustus played to capacity audiences at Gordon’s School.

Ben Cody’s Doctor Faustus is tempted by the devil

An all-student cast, supported by a production team almost entirely made up of students, enjoyed rave reviews for their performance of the Elizabethan tragedy.

The dark and eccentric world of Doctor Faustus was brought to life by an almost entirely student based cast and crew

Written by Christopher Marlowe, Doctor Faustus is about a German scholar who turns to magic and sells his soul to the devil after believing he has learnt everything he can from conventional academics.

Some 60 auditions were held in July with Ben Cody, the lead as Doctor Faustus, flying in from Oman to take part. Rehearsals began in earnest from September with students and staff giving up weekends and evenings.

Director Robbie Olden, who studied Doctor Faustus at A Level as a student at Gordon’s, said: “It was always going to be challenging for myself as well as the students due to its ambitious and eccentric content. But, as always, the cast have more than matched my ambition and have thrown themselves into the rehearsal process to make this show as good as it possibly can be.”

