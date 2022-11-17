New Hilton Hotel won’t open until at least next October

THE Hilton Hotel on Victoria Way will not open until at least next October, almost three years beyond the projected opening.

A report updating the Victoria Place development, to be presented to Woking Borough Council’s Executive this evening, details the problems which have beset the hotel’s rainscreen cladding, the principal cause of the delay.

A failure with the new building’s cladding system closed a section of Victoria Way, one of the main routes through the town, for 16 weeks

Documenting the hotel’s short and troubled history, the report notes: “The hotel has suffered as a result of a failed cladding system.

“The original completion date was November 2020. COVID and other delays added 16 months (March 2022) and the remedial works design and procurement add a further 20 months.

“The result is a target completion date of 31 October 2023 with the Hilton Hotel opening date pre-Christmas 2023.

“It should be noted that the delay risk sits with Sir Robert McAlpine with substantial delay damages payable under the construction contract.”

The News & Mail understands that Sir Robert McAlpine, the contractor, is liable to Victoria Square/Woking Borough Council.

The report adds: “The council has been in regular liaison with both Sir Robert McAlpine, and its cladding contractor, Lindner Prater, to agree a permanent solution.”

The cladding problems became apparent in October 2021 when several exterior panels fell from the building, resulting in the lengthy closure of Victoria Way to ensure public safety.

Temporary remedial work to the fixings of 2,000 panels, half of the panels on the hotel, was completed to allow the road to re-open, but the News & Mail further understands that if winds go above 50mph between now and October next year, the road will close again as the temporary fixings might not hold.

Remedial work has consistently focused on the fixings to the cladding, rather than the cladding itself.

The report also reveals that a Performance Mock-up (PMU) was put in place this past summer to test the proposed works to the cladding.

“The PMU results were overall positive, with most of the prescribed test requirements being achieved,” says the report. “However, 15% of key bracket fixings failed, leading to a need for retesting.

“A further set of PMU tests have been re-run with a successful bolt and nylon lock nut-fixing solution.”

The Hilton executive team have confirmed that they are delighted with the hotel, which will have 189 rooms and a large conference centre and ballroom, despite the delay, and remain committed to opening the hotel late next year.

Lindner Prater, the UK’s leading specialist building envelope contractor according to its website, has not responded to multiple approaches for comment by the News & Mail.